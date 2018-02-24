Local coffee shop moving locations - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local coffee shop moving locations

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A popular coffee shop in downtown Quincy is moving to a new location. 

Electric Fountain Brewing Company is moving down the street to 503 Maine.

In the meantime, they will be serving at a space inside second string music.

The shop goes through 500 pounds of coffee a month and they plan to build a new roasting facility. Owner Ryan Christian said it's important they stay in the downtown district.

"I mean, there are all sorts of things popping up," said Christian. "There is a new soap shop popping up, so lots of cool development happening and I am excited to be a part of it. I want nothing but the best for the downtown."

Christian said he wants to do more wholesaling and sell coffee to other shops and allow people to order online.

He also hopes to get the coffee van up and running to deliver coffee around the city. 

