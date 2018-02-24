Locals take the plunge and raise money for Special Olympics - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Locals take the plunge and raise money for Special Olympics

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

You hear this saying a lot this time of year "take the plunge" and a lot of people did that for a good cause Saturday morning. 

Hundreds of people gathered at upper Morman Park for the annual polar plunge, plungers from different businesses and community groups took a dip in the water to benefit Special Olympics.

Regional Director Heather Davis said the money raised goes towards services and programs throughout the year.

"It is so much fun and my goodness, did you see their spirit?," said Davis. "Everyone is going under water this year. It's crazy! I didn't go under water." 

Davis said she has been participating in the Polar Plunge for 12 to 13 year. 

WGEM's Alexandra Carter also plunged into the pond after raising $540 for Special Olympics.

$25,062.88 was raised in total. 

