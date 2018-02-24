Keokuk leaders talks to lawmakers during Southeast Iowa Days

The city of Keokuk spent a couple of days in Des Moines for Southeast Iowa Days.



City Administrator Aaron Burnett and Mayor Tom Richardson went to the capital to talk to lawmakers and let them know that their decisions have a big impact on local governments.

He said backfill dollars, law enforcement, and other city services rely on the state's help and he wanted to get that message across to them.

"We just need more support frankly on all levels from the state" Burnett said. "Unfortunately, we don't see that a lot of the time. If the state is serious about supporting communities, then they need to support cities."

This was his third time attending the days. He said it's a great way for all local governments in the region to get together and work on topics like jobs and infrastructure.