Knox County teen missing, Sheriff asking for the public's help

A Novelty, Missouri teen is missing or endangered, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff Robert Becker said residents should be on the lookout for Stephanie Love. 

She is 16-years-old and 5'2” tall.

She has blonde hair and blue/green eyes and weighs 180 pounds.

Becker asks that if you know where she is or see her, you are urged to contact law enforcement.

Love went missing Saturday night at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Becker says she was last seen at her home in Novelty by her mother and father and was not with anyone else. 

Love was wearing a black and red hoodie with the word “QUEEN” on the front.

“We believe she could be in the Kirksville area," said Sheriff Robert Becker. Please call the Knox County Sheriff's Office or my cell phone if you have any information about her whereabouts.” 

The Knox County Sheriff's Office number is 660-397-2186 or Sheriff Becker at 660-342-2701.

