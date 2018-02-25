Authorities identify the person shot in Marion County

Marion County Sheriff's Office working with Missouri Department of Conservation on investigation.

Marion County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fatal shooting near Palmyra, Missouri Saturday.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Brock Decker said at 3:15 pm, the office received a 911 call involving a shooting which had occurred on Highway 24, near the Highway 36 interchange.

Deputies on scene said they identified a man with a gunshot wound during a hunting incident.

Decker said the individual has been identified as 27-year-old Justin A. Tobias of Palmyra, Missouri.

He was treated on scene by medical personal and was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Decker said Tobias was pronounced dead in the hospital at 4:08 p.m. by Marion County Coroner Richard Jones.

Decker said no other injuries were reported.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation in an investigation.

At this time, the sheriff's office said the incident was accidental and there are no criminal charges.

This investigation will continue and more information will be released as it becomes available.