Authorities identify the person shot in Marion County

Marion County Coroner Richard Jones said a person died in a shooting Saturday afternoon.More >>
Marion County Coroner Richard Jones said a person died in a shooting Saturday afternoon.More >>
If you're looking to buy a house, you may want to keep a close eye on interest rates. They're the highest they've been in four years.More >>
If you're looking to buy a house, you may want to keep a close eye on interest rates. They're the highest they've been in four years.More >>
A new device is on the way to make sure Hannibal Firefighters have clean air to breath, the next time they go into burning buildings.More >>
A new device is on the way to make sure Hannibal Firefighters have clean air to breath, the next time they go into burning buildings.More >>
A new report gives Illinois roads a D grade. The Low Mark is because of things like needed maintenance and fuel consumption.More >>
A new report gives Illinois roads a D grade. The Low Mark is because of things like needed maintenance and fuel consumption.More >>
Marion County is upgrading the way you check in to its polling places.More >>
Marion County is upgrading the way you check in to its polling places.More >>
The recent felony indictment of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has many wondering what will happen next. One possible outcome is that Greitens will resign or possibly be impeached, but what does this mean for the Governor's seat and what has to happen for impeachment?More >>
The recent felony indictment of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has many wondering what will happen next. One possible outcome is that Greitens will resign or possibly be impeached, but what does this mean for the Governor's seat and what has to happen for impeachment?More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, indicted on invasion of privacy charges, is getting mixed reaction from Northeast Missouri Lawmakers.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, indicted on invasion of privacy charges, is getting mixed reaction from Northeast Missouri Lawmakers.More >>
The Quincy Exchange Club awarded Cory Fox, an Illinois State Trooper from District 14 in Macomb, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.More >>
The Quincy Exchange Club awarded Cory Fox, an Illinois State Trooper from District 14 in Macomb, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.More >>