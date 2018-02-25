Horizons' Empty Bowls fundraiser a success

Each person got to take home a bowl painted by students

One in five kids in Adams County are at risk for hunger, according to Feeding America. That's why a local food pantry started the empty bowls event.

Today at Quincy High School, the community helped lower that number by participating in the fundraiser. Hundreds of people went through the line and picked out a bowl and hot soup for 10 dollars.

Director Sarah Stephens said they typically raise between $15,000 to $20,000 and that goes a long way to stocking the food pantry.

"It's a need but it's also really rewarding and exciting to see how everybody comes a long and stands shoulder to shoulder with us to make a huge impact for individuals who sometimes don't know where their next meal is coming from."

The soup kitchen serves more than 35,000 meals each year to those in need.