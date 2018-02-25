Quincy University alums launch new business

Three Quincy University Alums have started a business promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Whole Foods and Fitness started over a year ago and it's selling meal replacement protein shakes. Nate Sparrow, his brother Jason and their friend Kobby decided to start the company by focusing on the health benefits of plant-based protein.

Sparrow said business has taken off. It sold hundreds of containers and just launched a website for online deliveries.

"If you're looking at your medicine cabinet or what you take on a daily basis, our product is a meal replacement that has over 27 different vitamins and minerals. It has B-12's, Omega-3's, it's great tasting, we have a lot of fun recipes, and we're excited," Sparrow added.

Sparrow said the company is doing more research. For every bottle sold, Whole Foods and Fitness will donate one meal through Feeding America.