QND holds open house

Families and students preparing for high school got to visit Quincy Notre Dame Sunday afternoon.

School officials said about 50 families came to the open house. Students got a tour of the school and parents where able to ask questions. Principal Mark McDowell said events like this are important to keeping the tradition of Quincy Notre Dame alive and well.

"I think there are many advantages to being here at 10th and Jackson," McDowell said. "One of those being simply the culture, the experience here and the investment that people have made and continue to make and a variety of opportunities, academic and otherwise, that we feel are very competitive with other schools of a similar size."

Registration for Freshman is Thursday, March 1st, but McDowell said an interested student can register later in the year.





