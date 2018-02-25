How Sweet It Is: Clark County returns to Sweet 16

It came down to the wire, but Saturday the Clark County girls successfully defended their district championship against Monroe City in a 45-44 thriller at Highland.



"We kind of escaped a little bit but good teams find a way to win and, today, we did that," said Clark County head coach John Weaver.



Thanks to 12 second half points out of senior Carissa Bevans, including the go-ahead three-pointer, with 13 seconds left, he Indians survived.



"I felt like as soon as it left my hand it was kind of going in," Bevans recalls. "I just kept watching it and was like 'Oh yeah that is definitely going in.'"



"She is not afraid of big moments and we wanted the ball in her hands at that moment," Weaver said.



With the win, the fifth-ranked team in Class 3 returns to the sectional round for the second straight year. However, the Indians have their goals set higher after losing in the quarterfinals last season.



"We really wanted to get back to that game because we know we can do better this time," said senior guard Abby Brown.



"We really want to get out there and have the chance to play again."



But first they'll meet Bowling Green, a team the Indians already beat this year. But at this point in the season, they don't expect any easy games.



"They're definitely going to be better than what they were whenever we played them earlier in the season," Bevans predicts.



"Everybody is getting better and everyone wants to keep winning, so we're really going to need to bring out "A" game."



"I think they have 20 wins now. They're big and they're definitely much improved so It will be a different story this time," Weaver said.



?That game between the Indians and Bobcats will be Wednesday at Moberly Area Community College. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm . Bowling Green comes in to the sectional round with a (20-8) record against Clark County's (26-1) record.











