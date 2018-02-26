Long time Macomb restaurant closing its doors - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Long time Macomb restaurant closing its doors

Posted:
Red Ox Restaurant and Lounge in Macomb Red Ox Restaurant and Lounge in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

A long time restaurant in Macomb is closing it's doors this week. 

The Red Ox on 1302 West Jackson Street made the announcement on Facebook Sunday

February 25th, 2018

Dear Customers,

It is with sincere regret that we inform you that Red Ox Restaurant & Lounge will cease operations after dinner on Wednesday, February 28th. Although this decision was very difficult for us and our employees, it was inevitable. Our final hours will be 11:00am-8:30pm on Tuesday, February 27th and Wednesday February 28th. We would like express our gratitude to the Macomb community, and say goodbye to our valued customers. We are extremely proud of all of our accomplishments, and we thank you for your continued support since 1978. All remaining gift cards must be redeemed before close on Wednesday. For any questions please e-mail us at theox@macomb.com or phone us at (309)833-4200. Finally, we ask that you please continue to support the small businesses in Macomb, and the values that we hold so dearly.

Sincerely,
Mark Meng

On their page, it said it was home of the famous "Ugly Steak", an Illinois Beef Association top five steakhouse.

There's no word on what will happen to the building when it closes. 

