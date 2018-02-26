Drug arrest in McDonough County

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office arrested a Bushnell, Illinois, man on 2 Counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, (MDMA) Ecstacy and Vicodin.

The sheriff's office reported that 49-year-old Edward R. Gibson was arrested on a McDonough County warrant last Friday during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated that the warrant was issued after the McDonough County and Macomb Police Combined Drug Unit conducted an investigation of Gibson for selling prescription pain pills and other illegal narcotics.

VanBrooker said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests were possible.

Gibson was held in the McDonough County Jail.