Drug arrest in McDonough County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Drug arrest in McDonough County

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Edward Gibson Mug Shot Edward Gibson Mug Shot
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office arrested a Bushnell, Illinois, man on 2 Counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, (MDMA) Ecstacy and Vicodin.

The sheriff's office reported that 49-year-old Edward R. Gibson was arrested on a McDonough County warrant last Friday during a traffic stop. 

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated that the warrant was issued after the McDonough County and Macomb Police Combined Drug Unit conducted an investigation of Gibson for selling prescription pain pills and other illegal narcotics.

VanBrooker said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests were possible.

Gibson was held in the McDonough County Jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.