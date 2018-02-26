Barry man arrested following theft of $100 worth of cigarettes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Barry man arrested following theft of $100 worth of cigarettes

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Pike County Sheriff's office arrested a Barry, Illinois, man for stealing cigarettes over the weekend.

Sheriff Paul Petty stated 29-your-old Joseph T. Young was charged with Burglary and Theft Under $500. 

The sheriff's office said Young was wearing a black mask when he entered the Jiffy Stop at 635 State Hwy. 106 in Barry on Sunday.

Young then asked the cashier for money, went behind the counter and placed approximately $100 worth of cigarettes into a book bag before fleeing the store, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant at 334 Bainbridge Street in Barry.

Young is awaiting bail at the Pike County Jail.

