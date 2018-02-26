Who should get two doses of the flu vaccine?

The flu has killed nearly 100 children in the United States this flu season according to the CDC. They recommend children 6 months through 8 years of age two doses of flu vaccine.

Registered Nurse Erin Jennings with the Adams County Health Department, says they are given 28 days apart. The first dose primes their immune system and the second one is the protect,

She added children that young have not been exposed to much, and by age 8, they have have built up immunity. Anyone over the age of 8 is advised to receive one dose of the vaccine.

"It doesn't hurt or help it's not recommended that they get more than one per season, for the elderly we do offer a high dose flu shot for them for anyone 65 or older and that just provides a boost of protection," Jennings said.

The Adams County Health Department is still offering the flu vaccine, for more information click here.