A boil order was issued for parts of Quincy Monday afternoon, according to city officials.

The boil order was issued for the following areas in Quincy:

Sycamore Street, 18th to 24th

20th Street, Sycamore to Spruce

Officials stated following the boil order was due to the repair of a water main leak from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.