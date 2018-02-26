Macomb parents speak out after lawsuit against school district

Parents in Macomb are speaking out after a lawsuit filed against the school district claims administrators covered up sexual assault complaints.

A group of parents plan to voice their concern at the monthly board meeting Monday night.

Earlier this month, two former students filed a lawsuit against the district and administrators for not doing anything about reported sexual abuse over the span of 4 years.

Now parents want the school board to take responsibility and try to restore the trust of the students and parents in the district.

"How we handle this situation, to stand up for the victims and prevent any further ones matters, and make sure that they hear our message that we don't like the way this was handled, that they need to obey federal law and title IX," parent Heather McMeekan said. "They need to change the leadership at our institution and they need to do it now."

Around four parents and a student plan to speak at the board meeting, but the superintendent said the board will simply just listen and not respond or discuss the lawsuit.

