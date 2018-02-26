Students have chance to be part of Hannibal's history

This is last year's Becky being announced she had won on July 4, 2017.

Auditions to be a part of Hannibal history are now underway.

Sign-ups for the the Tom and Becky Program started on Monday.

Any 7th grader that lives in Hannibal and attends public, private or home-school within the Hannibal School district may sign up. Officials with the Tom and Becky Program said they welcome students of all race and ethnic backgrounds.

Students will go through a judging process with speeches, a test on Mark Twain, interviews and more.

"The judges, they are looking for really engaging kids," said Melissa Cummins, the current Tom and Becky Coordinator. "They're looking for outgoing, vibrant personalities, easy to talk to, and also do they really have that information about Hannibal and Mark Twain and are they willing to share that will the tourists."

Five Toms and five Becky's will be chosen to be goodwill ambassadors for the city of Hannibal. The official Tom and Becky will be announced on July 4.

Students can sign up until Friday, March 2 at the following locations:

Hannibal Middle School

Holy Family School

St. John's Lutheran School

Mark Twain Museum located at 120 N. Main, Hannibal

For more information click here.