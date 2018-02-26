House Republicans call on Greitens' resignation

Unemployment is the lowest it has been in years, at 4.1 percent according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But jobs are still not being filled and it may be due to the opioid crisis.More >>
Three Quincy University Alums have started a business promoting a healthy lifestyle. Whole Foods and Fitness started over a year ago and it's selling meal replacement protein shakes.More >>
Families and students preparing for high school got to visit Quincy Notre Dame Sunday afternoon.More >>
A long time restaurant in Macomb is closing it's doors this week.More >>
The 100th anniversary of the end of World War I is in November. Researchers at the Historical Society in Quincy presented their new exhibit Sunday afternoon, honoring more than 150 black men from Quincy and Adams County who served in Europe.More >>
One in five kids in Adams County are at risk for hunger, according to Feeding America. That's why a local food pantry started the empty bowls event.More >>
The city of Keokuk spent a couple of days in Des Moines for Southeast Iowa Days.More >>
You hear this saying a lot this time of year "take the plunge" and a lot of people did that for a good cause Saturday morning.More >>
A popular coffee shop in downtown Quincy is moving to a new location.More >>
Hundreds of people were still dancing Saturday night at a 12 hour dance marathon and fundraiser at Western Illinois University.More >>
