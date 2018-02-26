House Republicans call on Greitens' resignation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

House Republicans call on Greitens' resignation

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WGEM) -

Twelve House Republicans in Missouri have joined the ranks of lawmakers by calling on Governor Eric Greitens to resign.

Following Greitens felony indictment last week for invasion of privacy, House Republicans have sent a letter to Greitens asking that he step down. 

The 5 Republicans and two Democrats that will investigate Greitens were also picked today.

In addition, the same St. Louis grand jury that delivered the felony invasion of privacy charges is still working, which may indicate that Greitens could face more charges.

