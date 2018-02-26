Construction on new Quincy Public Schools picks up

An aerial view of the Baldwin school site courtesy of the WGEM News Drone.

Construction on new Quincy Public Schools is picking up now that spring is right around the corner.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Web said all projects are still on schedule. At the Baldwin site the tornado safe room is almost complete and the school plans to open in August 2019. Webb said now that it's warming up, crews will go back to full-time work on the sites as long as the weather stays nice.

"Both schools, 12th and 48th, a lot of activity inside the schools," said Webb. "Most of the drywall's up, insulation's up, but you are going to start seeing floors and ceilings going in very soon."

He said they plan on breaking ground at the 39th and Harrison Street school site on March 19.