Rent free fishing equipment this season

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Looking to fish, but don't have equipment? The Missouri Department of Conservation in Hannibal can help.

They offer a free rod and reel loaner program. Individuals or large groups can rent fishing equipment for the day or for the duration of your stay at one of the state parks offering the program

"They will get one spin cast reel fishing rod," said Chelsea Clever with the Hannibal Conservation Office. "They will also get a small tackle box that has hooks and weights in it, varying sizes, and they will also get one bobber to go along with them for the fishing trip."

If you haven't renewed fishing permits yet, the 2017 permits expire on March 1st.

Locations offering the free Rod and Reel Loaner Program:

  • Hannibal Conservation Office
  • Battle of Athens State Historic Site
  • Wakonda State Park
  • Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at Mark Twain Lake
  • Long Branch State Park
  • Northeast Regional Missouri Conservation Office
  • Thousand Hill State Park
