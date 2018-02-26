John Wood's Connell ready to continue basketball career at C-SC

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Shelby Connell claims she didn't want to have any regrets.



Therefore, ending her college basketball career wasn't something she was ready for.



The John Wood sophomore guard took the next step in her career Monday morning.



In front of family, friends, and teammates in the Student Activity Center, Connell chose to suit up for Culver-Stockton next season.



She admits at first she wanted to get away, but decided to give the Lady Wildcats another look thanks in part to the urging of her father Bill, a former linebacker on the hill.



"When I visited it just felt right, I was never so excited after visiting there. It felt like a good fit," Connell said.



"(C-SC) Coach (Janette) Burgin is getting me as a perimeter player, so all the skills that I've learned at John Wood will help me at Culver. I like a nice challenge here and there. I think playing at the next level is going to be awesome."



Connell has played in all 28 games for the Blazers this season and she's averaging four points a game, and while she's heading to Culver-Stockton as a perimeter player, Connell says she can also provide a post presence if need be.