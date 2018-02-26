Quincy High's Kyles gets another shot with MacMurray football

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Jordan Kyles wasn't sure if a day like Monday would ever happen.



Last August, a couple weeks before the Quincy High School football season opener, Kyles tore his ACL for the second time and missed his entire senior year.



But Kyles worked his way back for a college football opportunity and signed on with MacMurray on Monday afternoon.



"At the beginning of the season I was a little worried that I wouldn't be able to (play college football) because of my injury, but being able to sign is wonderful," Kyles said.



"I visited the school two summers ago and I loved it. The coach is awesome (and) they have a winning culture there like we do here. I just really, really loved the school."



Kyles says he plans on playing running back with the Highlanders and looks forward to getting back on the field.