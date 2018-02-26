Iowa schools reviewing safety and lawmakers want every school on board

High School received a threat last week and the school handled the situation quickly.

Students working on their laptops in the classroom.

Students walking through the hallway at the middle school.

In the wake of the Florida school shooting, schools across the country are reviewing their safety plans.

Lawmakers in Iowa are drafting a bill to get every school up to speed by next summer.

School safety is a top priority for lawmakers in Iowa. At Central Lee, the school has a safety plan in place. But other districts across the state don't, and lawmakers want to make sure that happens to stop a tragedy.

Staff at Central Lee teaches their students something new every day.

A big reminder is school safety.

"I think over the last several years, we know that school safety is a priority and it starts with facilities," Superintendent Andy Crozier said.

Elementary school Principal Kim Ensminger said teachers and students go over a lot of emergency situations.

"Tornado, fire, crisis drills a couple times a year of lock down," Ensminger said. "Some teachers will practice evacuating out of a window."

State Senator Rich Taylor, who represents Lee County, is working with lawmakers on a bill to require school safety plans for every district. He said 85 percent of districts have a plan but the other 15 need to be on board and get it done by next June.

"Anything can happen at anytime and anywhere," Ensminger said. "We don't want to instill panic in people or anxiety but being prepared will make people feel more secure."

Central Lee had a student threat last week and the school said their plan and preparation worked.

Now, the school district wants to prepare more students for other emergencies besides weather related situations.

"We need to improve those processes in the future and that's where we need the best practice advice from the department of education on how many times to drill and where we should post the emergency procedures because they are important," Crozier said.

School officials and law enforcement will meet on Thursday to go over the plans and see if anything needs to change.