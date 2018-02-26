Students celebrate Lutheran Education Week

Students post their picture with what they want to do in the future.

Students are working together to change the world.

Students in Lutheran schools are celebrating education week.

St. James in Quincy has special events and activities during the day.

Monday was pajama day and the kids got to have some fun with pillow fights and a community breakfast in the morning.

The principal said this week is memorable for the students.

"They love the activities, they love the things we did together, they love the special lunches and activities," principal Nathan Landskroener said. "It's a highlight for them and those are things they won't forget for the rest of their lives."

The theme this year is "It's still all about Jesus."

Students put their picture on the gym wall with their future job title as a way to work hard and achieve their goals.