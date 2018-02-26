QPS looking to address discipline issues early on

How to improve discipline issues at an early age was one of the talking points at Quincy Public Schools' discipline committee on Monday.

That comes after a recent increase in the percentage of students receiving multiple referrals.

Superintendent Roy Webb said discipline issues like that are better addressed at an earlier age, and the district is working on ways to do so.

"Our designs of our elementary schools are designed to address social, emotional issues, and some discipline issues." Webb said. "We've got more resources allocated to that."

Webb added that the new schools will have employees who work on social and emotional issues with students, as well as employees who work with families who have students struggling.