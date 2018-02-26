QFD exploring formal agreement with Palmyra Fire Protection District

The Palmyra Fire Protection District and Quincy Fire Department are currently looking into formalizing an agreement, that would allow the two of them to contact one another if they need help in an emergency. While they already do this, this move is being discussed for legal reasons.

Quincy Fire Department Chief Joe Henning said while in the past fire departments would simply shake hands on matters like this, in the day of litigation, formal agreements are needed.

Henning said when Palmyra went from being a city fire department to protection district, they notified the Quincy Fire Department about signing a formal mutual aid agreement.

The agreement would show who is liable in the instance that someone is injured or property is damaged while the two agencies are at an incident.

"As far as the citizens go, it's always been the position of the city, and every Mayor that I've every worked with, if a city needs help, and they're having a large scale incident, we're going to send a truck out." Henning said.

Alderman decided to send the measure back to committee over concerns about the size of the Palmyra Fire Protection District.

Henning said the goal is to revisit the issue later this week.