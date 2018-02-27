Monday's Area Scores - February 26

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Warrenton: 62
Hannibal: 53
Dezi Jones: 20 pts, 7 rebs
Pirates: finish 15-11
(IHSA)
*Class 3A Peoria Manual Regional Quarterfinals*
Canton: 37
Macomb: 50
Carter Fayhee: 14 pts
-- Macomb vs. Morton (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 4A Quincy Regional Quarterfinals*
Springfield: 40
Collinsville: 60
-- Quincy High vs. Collinsville (Tuesday, 7 p.m.) - first postseason meeting since the 1965 state championship
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Wentzville Liberty: 64
Hannibal: 72
Autumn Bigsby: 22 pts, 10 rebs
Emma Deien: 18 pts
-- Hannibal vs. St. Dominic (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)
**College Basketball, Men's**
(HAAC Tournament)
Culver-Stockton: 70
Missouri Valley: 77
Mike Johnson: 26 pts
Bryson London: 16 pts
Wildcats: finish 7-24
**College Baseball**
Western Illinois: 3
Murray State: 4
Grant Hannant: RBI
Leathernecks: (0-6)
13) Quincy: 4
Indianapolis: 8
Chandler Purcell: 2-4, RBI
Culver-Stockton: 4
Cleary (Mich.): 1
Culver-Stockton: 8
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.): 10
Wildcats: (3-4)
**College Softball**
Quincy: 9
Huntington (Ind.): 1
(Game 1)
Jessica Poore: 3-3, RBI
Huntington (Ind.): 5
Quincy: 6
(Game 2)
Kylie Powers/Raigen Schwartz: 2 RBI's each
Hawks: (3-3)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.