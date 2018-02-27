Monday's Area Scores - February 26

Carter Fayhee and Macomb opened the postseason with a regional quarterfinal victory over Canton.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 4 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Warrenton: 62

Hannibal: 53

Dezi Jones: 20 pts, 7 rebs

Pirates: finish 15-11



(IHSA)

*Class 3A Peoria Manual Regional Quarterfinals*

Canton: 37

Macomb: 50

Carter Fayhee: 14 pts

-- Macomb vs. Morton (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 4A Quincy Regional Quarterfinals*

Springfield: 40

Collinsville: 60

-- Quincy High vs. Collinsville (Tuesday, 7 p.m.) - first postseason meeting since the 1965 state championship





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 4 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Wentzville Liberty: 64

Hannibal: 72

Autumn Bigsby: 22 pts, 10 rebs

Emma Deien: 18 pts

-- Hannibal vs. St. Dominic (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)





**College Basketball, Men's**



(HAAC Tournament)

Culver-Stockton: 70

Missouri Valley: 77

Mike Johnson: 26 pts

Bryson London: 16 pts

Wildcats: finish 7-24





**College Baseball**



Western Illinois: 3

Murray State: 4

Grant Hannant: RBI

Leathernecks: (0-6)



13) Quincy: 4

Indianapolis: 8

Chandler Purcell: 2-4, RBI



Culver-Stockton: 4

Cleary (Mich.): 1



Culver-Stockton: 8

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.): 10

Wildcats: (3-4)





**College Softball**



Quincy: 9

Huntington (Ind.): 1

(Game 1)

Jessica Poore: 3-3, RBI



Huntington (Ind.): 5

Quincy: 6

(Game 2)

Kylie Powers/Raigen Schwartz: 2 RBI's each

Hawks: (3-3)