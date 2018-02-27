Man sent to hospital in Pike County, Illinois crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man sent to hospital in Pike County, Illinois crash

By Brian Troutman, Producer
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A man was sent to the hospital following a crash in Pike County Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Police, Joshua Taylor, 31, of New Salem was traveling westbound in a 2017 GMC Sierra truck on Pike Co Hwy 2 when he went off the road and overturned several times just before 7:30 Monday night.

No charges have yet been filed against the man as the investigation is ongoing. 

