Macomb parents express outrage during school board meeting

Monday night at the Macomb School Board meeting parents expressed outrage over a lawsuit that claimed administrators covered up sexual assault complaints.

The board heard from a student and four parents concerning the incident earlier this month when two former students filed a $10 million dollar lawsuit against district administrators. The lawsuit claims that school administrators did nothing about reported sexual abuse from another student over the period of 4 years.

Parents voiced concern for their own children's safety and questions whether there are other sexual abuse or harassment that has not come to light.

Parent Heather McMeekan stated, "I am outraged that a serial sexual predator was kept in this school and his victims were ignored, invalidated and treated with contempt and ignorance. Survivors of sexual assault need and deserve to be notified when they're assaulted at school. That should be a no-brainer."

Some called for a change in leadership in the school district to restore trust.

Board members thanked the community for their statements but did not respond to specific questions or discuss the lawsuit.

The below letter was sent to parents in the district: