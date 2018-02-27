John Michael Montgomery concert coming to Quincy

Academy of Country Music award-winning recording artist John Michael Montgomery will headline a concert at the Oakley-Lindsay Center later this year.

The concert is part of the WGEM/Herald-Whig Tri-State Pro-Am Golf Tournament and will be held Sunday, May 28th at 8 p.m.

A country music band from Springfield, Illinois, Lick Creek, and former bass player for Trick Pony, Ira Dean, will also be performing.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through the Pro-Am website starting March first at tristateproam.org. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available for $100. VIP tickets include admission to the concert and access to a pre-show cocktail party where VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet the artists and some of the professional golfers participating in the Pro-Am.

All proceeds from the concert and the Pro-Am will benefit the Quincy Medical Group Foundation and its fight against cancer, the Junior Rangers Golf Academy and other local charities.

"This is an opportunity to reach out to more of the community and involve them in the weekend," Executive Director of the TriState Pro-AM, Greg Feldberg, said. "The concert is an extension of the Pro-Am and an opportunity to raise more money for local charities."

The third annual Pro-Am takes place Monday, May 29 at Westview Golf Course in Quincy.