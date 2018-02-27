Carthage Museum opening for the 2018 season

Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum in Carthage, Illinois, is opening for the season on Thursday.

Some of the museum exhibits include a re-creation of the front of the first Memorial Hospital building in Carthage as well as the Abraham Lincoln life history exhibit, which shows all stages of Lincoln's life and his connection to Hancock County.

The museum also contains a large natural history collection from Dr. Alice Kibbe and home, farm, fashion and military items from Hancock County's past. It also includes relics from Carthage College, Native Americans and fossils and rocks from the area.

The museum is located at 306 Walnut Street in Carthage.