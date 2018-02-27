House to consider gun-purchase age, bump-stock ban and more - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

House to consider gun-purchase age, bump-stock ban and more

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois House committee will consider firearms legislation Tuesday in answer to the Parkland, Florida massacre two weeks ago.

The Judiciary-Criminal Committee has scheduled votes on five measures. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is scheduled to testify in favor of legislation to prohibit sales of high-capacity ammunition feeders or using body armor in committing a crime.

Other proposals would prohibit the sale of assault-style weapons to anyone younger than 21 and ban the sale of bump stocks allowing assault-style weapons to be fired more quickly.

Others would intensify mental health screening of gun buyers and require a 72-hour cooling off period for purchasing assault-style weapons if they remain legal.

Cardinal Blase Cupich (BLAYZ' SOO'-pihch) of the Archdiocese of Chicago will urge lawmakers Wednesday to take action to reduce gun violence.

