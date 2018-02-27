Registration underway for 'Dress an Angel'

For the 54th year, the Salvation Army will provide a new Easter/spring outfit and a Bible for more than 300 kids ages 12 and under in the Quincy area through Dress an Angel.

Those wishing to apply for assistance from the program may turn in an application between February 26 through March 2, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from March 5 through March 9, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army Family Service Center at 501 Broadway in Quincy.

To apply, proof of residency and guardianship is needed, including photo identification. Parents must bring their child/children on the day of distribution on Friday, March 23.

If you'd like to donate new clothing (children's sizes - infant to 16/18) or a financial donation for the purchase of new clothing, Bibles and personal care items you can do so until March 19. Donations can be dropped off at the Kroc Center at 405 Vermont Street, Quincy. Checks should be made out to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.