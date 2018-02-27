Plans to move honors college at WIU

3rd floor of Simpkins Hall to be renovated for the honors college

Simpkins Hall, where the new honors college will be

Western Illinois University's president announced Tuesday the relocation of the Centennial Honors College.

Currently, the Centennial Honors College is in the library and director Richard Hardy said they are running out of room. He said the college has grown to over 1,000 students.

Now WIU plans to use money gained from selling the property to relocate the honors college to the 3rd floor of Simpkins Hall, which hasn't been used in years.

"This would be a wonderful place, I think, for the honors college," Hardy said. "It would be a very central location for us and it's a place to grow and for our students to thrive. A place for people to meet."

Hardy said renovation should take about a year with the price tag of around $2-million. He said most of that will come through donations.

