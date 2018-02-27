Marion County road will be upgraded

The road is currently gravel but will be paved by the end of summer.

A Marion County gravel road will soon be a black top.

The Marion County Commission approved County Road 334 at the entrance of Doyle Manufacturing, just north of Palmyra, to be paved over this summer.

Commissioner Lyndon Bode says the upgrade is needed because Doyle is expanding and more workers will be using the road.

"Here in Marion County, we have a lot of different factories out in the rural parts. Knapheide over in West Quincy, the roads leading into that, the county takes care of. So, we're just following the example of what we've done for other facilities and other factories here in the county."

Bode says he doesn't expect the project to cost more than $10,000 dollars and should be completed by the end of the summer.