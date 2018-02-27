Palmyra schools upgrading HVAC system

One of the current units that sit atop Palmyra Middle School. It's almost 20 years old.

The Palmyra School District is planning to upgrade the HVAC system at the middle school.

The school's maintenance director, Jeff Hanby, said the current system is nearing 20 years old and the technology is outdated.

He said the repairs to the system are needed weekly and the costs for those are adding up.

"The units have outlived their life expectancy and it becomes not very cost effective to keep replacing parts after parts after parts. It's kind of like an old car. It finally gets tired and it gets rather expensive for the upkeep." stated Hanby.

Palmyra's Superintendent Kirt Malone said they will pay for the new HVAC system by financing or through current funds depending on how high or low bids for the units come in at.