Illinois voter registration system compromised by Russian Operatives

NBC News is reporting there is substantial evidence from the U.S. intelligence community that voter registration systems in Illinois, along with six other states were compromised by Russian-backed cover operatives prior to the 2016 election.

Prior to the election, Washington officials informed some of the states that the foreign entities were probing their systems; however, none of them were told the Russian government was responsible.

In his last weeks of office, President Barack Obama requested top-secret intelligence that identified seven states where it had reason to believe Russian operatives had compromised state websites or databases.

Officials have indicated that the systems were compromised in different ways, with some being more serious than others.

Three senior intelligence officials told NBC News, as of Jan 2017, the states included were Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read the full story from NBC News here.