Quarterfinal Quest: Monroe City looks to turn tide in Sweet 16

(WGEM) -- Some things change. Some stay the same.



The latter fits the Monroe City basketball team just fine because the Panthers find themselves in a familiar setting Wednesday: the Class 3 sectional round.



The Sweet 16 is where they were a year ago, but lost to Montgomery County. This year's group survived a difficult district run, one that included having to beat the top two seeds Hallsville and Clark County.



With one piece of postseason hardware secured Monroe City doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon, especially when the whole group seems to be clicking.



"That helps a lot when guys come up and hit shots," guard CE Talton said.



"The pressure comes off of me when other guys step up and hit open shots. It creates a lot of (chances) for our team. It's very good."



According to guard Blake Hays, "It's nice when CE drops 40 points, of course. But he can't do that every game. When teams start sagging off, and helping on him, another guy has to step up, and we've done that."



The Panthers will face a 19-win Christian team in the sectional. But at this point in the season, head coach Brock Edris wants his players thinking about their own game and not someone else's.



"We're going to have to focus on us," Edris said.



"At this time of year you have to do what you're good at. Hopefully we just stay in this groove and don't get caught up in the moment."



Hays added: "We're just going to go to proactive like we always do and practice hard. Coach (Edris) will come up with a game plan for (Christian), he always does."



A spot in the Class 3 quarterfinals is on the line at Moberly Area Community College.



Tip-off between Monroe City and Christian is set for 7:45 p.m.