Drivers see detours on busy road for sewer separation project

A lot of turn signals can be seen down Avenue H with the project scheduled for two more weeks.

Pipe going underground and out towards the river.

Crews working on the sewer separation project on 7th and Avenue H.

Drivers in Fort Madison are noticing detours on their evening commute.



But the city said it's a necessary project that needs to get done or they could end up getting fined.

The sewer separation project on 7th and Avenue H will close the road for two weeks.

The city said a pipe collapsed underground and that made this a top priority.

Also, with traffic numbers down, the city said it was the right time.

Crews out early on Avenue H prepping the road for new piping underground that will span from the road to the Mississippi River.

"We separated out some storm sewer to sanitary sewer and we are running most of a new line out to the river within 150 feet. Due to costs we couldn't finish," City Engineer Larry Driscoll said.

The project costs $275,000, but it's all city money because help from the state didn't come in.

"The grants didn't pan out so we are using reserve money for the project," Driscoll said.

Residents said that's costly and the detours on a well traveled road make it tough on people trying to get over the BNSF bridge.

"I hope this project doesn't taker forever," resident Jane Munz said. "There's too many streets around here that doesn't see that kind of traffic."

Residents said that they don't mind this as long as something gets done to fix up the city.

"I am glad they are doing it," Randy Johnson said. "It's gotta be done sometime or another and it's not going to get any cheaper. The time is now to do it."

The city said the separation project is halfway complete and they have to get it done by 2027.

"We have 13 streets, seven blocks deep," Driscoll said. "We are at the 50 percent mark and two years ahead of schedule. But when we do 10th or 12th street, we might fall behind. "

This project will take two weeks to complete.

The city cited low river levels and good weather to start the project right now.