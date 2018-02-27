Keokuk Saddle Club coming back to town - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk Saddle Club coming back to town

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Saddle Club in Lee County is coming back to Keokuk.

The club signed a 99-year lease with the city last year to build an arena, announcer stand, and parking lot in Joyce Park.

The club left Keokuk in 2004 and was holding horse shows in Argyle, Farmington, and Donnellson Iowa.

The goal is to bring a wider range of activities for the kids in the area.

"We want one of the best," Teresa Murray, President, Keokuk Saddle Club said. "We want to draw people from a long ways away, not just the immediate area. I have already been contacted by the Iowa National Barrel Racing Association and they want to have shows here."

The club is stationed at the Lee County Fairgrounds but the goal is to finish the project by the summer.

They have a dinner and silent auction on April 2 at the Meyers Courtyard from 5-8 p.m. to raise more money. 

If you're interested in donating, email keokuksaddleclub@gmail.com or Keokuk Saddle Club, P.O. Box 1285, Keokuk, Iowa, 52632

