Student removed from school over gun threat

A student at Clark County High School was removed from school Tuesday, after school administrators said the student threatened to bring a gun to school.



Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said the district was made aware of the threat Tuesday, after it was made on Friday. He says as soon as the school learned about it, administrators contacted law enforcement.



Both the Clark County Juvenile Office, and Kahoka Police Department took the juvenile out of school Tuesday. Kracht said the student will stay out of school until an investigation is completed.

