Student removed from school over gun threat - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Student removed from school over gun threat

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect

A student at Clark County High School was removed from school Tuesday, after school administrators said the student threatened to bring a gun to school.

Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said the district was made aware of the threat Tuesday, after it was made on Friday. He says as soon as the school learned about it, administrators contacted law enforcement. 

Both the Clark County Juvenile Office, and Kahoka Police Department took the juvenile out of school Tuesday.  Kracht said the student will stay out of school until an investigation is completed.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.