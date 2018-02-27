Push to allow student loan providers to bypass state regulations

Paying for your child's college education is expensive, and with multiple states looking into new regulations for student loan servicers, that price may get even higher.

States like Illinois recently passed legislation that require companies to make students aware of all loan repayment options, but now there's a push at the federal level to overrule all of that.

Hannibal La-Grange University Director of Financial Aid Brice Baumgardner said on Tuesday that with added regulations at the state level, there's a push to allow student loan providers to only follow federal regulations.

Between 80% and 90% of students at HLGU currently use students loans, and Baumgardner said those state regulations can impact how much students receive.

"Ultimately what we know is if there's an increase cost to the servicer, at some point that cost is probably going to be passed along to the student." Baumgardner said.

He added that this issue is expected to be talked about in depth into the summer months.