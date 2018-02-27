Central Adams Fire Protection District gets two new trucks

The Central Adams Fire Protection District has new equipment they say will help response times.

Firefighters unveiled two new fire trucks in Coatsburg, Illinois, Tuesday night.

Chief Bill Phillips said a FEMA grant worth more than $600,000 paid for one of the trucks.

"It's so much faster. Everything is hooked up. As with the other truck, I had to drag out the pump, hook up the hoses, and other stuff." Phillips said. "When you're trying to get somebody to the hospital, speed, you've got to have it."

Phillips said firefighters are now learning how to drive the new trucks, and the district hopes to buy another truck to fight brush fires.