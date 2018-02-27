Tuesday Sports Extra - February 27

West Hancock celebrates following its 59-56 win over QND in the sectional semifinals.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Class 4A Quincy Regional Semifinals*

Collinsville: 37

Quincy High: 51

Aaron Shoot: 24 pts

Jaeden Smith: 12 pts

Blue Devils: (22-4)

-- Quincy High vs. Alton/Chatham-Glenwood winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 3A Peoria Manual Regional Semifinals*

Macomb: 28

Morton: 37

Carter Fayhee: 15 pts

Bombers: finish 18-10



*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals*

QND: 56

2) West Hancock: 59

Drake Hammel: 20 pts

Kolton Johnson: 14 pts

Reed Hyer: 14 pts

Titans: (29-2)

Raiders: finish 19-10

-- West Hancock vs. Williamsville/Dee-Mack winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional Semifinals*

Brown County: 64

Illini Bluffs: 59

Darian Drake: 24 pts

Tanner Sussenbach: 23 pts

Hornets: (24-6)

-- Brown County vs. Payson/Peoria Quest winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 4 District 8 Semifinals*

Hannibal: 27

St. Dominic: 48

Autumn Bigsby: 10 pts





**College Basketball, Women's**



(HAAC Tournament, First Round)

Avila: 67

Culver-Stockton: 73

Courteney Sailor: 18 pts

Carly Harper: 15 pts

Wildcats: (14-15)

-- Culver-Stockton at #9 Central Methodist (Thursday, 7 p.m.)





**College Golf, Men's**



(Colin Montgomerie Invitational)

-- Western Illinois finished in 12th place

-- Top Leatherneck: Drew Eaton (20th place), 218 - +2