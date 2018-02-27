Tuesday Sports Extra - February 27

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Class 4A Quincy Regional Semifinals*
Collinsville: 37
Quincy High: 51
Aaron Shoot: 24 pts
Jaeden Smith: 12 pts
Blue Devils: (22-4)
-- Quincy High vs. Alton/Chatham-Glenwood winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 3A Peoria Manual Regional Semifinals*
Macomb: 28
Morton: 37
Carter Fayhee: 15 pts
Bombers: finish 18-10
*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals*
QND: 56
2) West Hancock: 59
Drake Hammel: 20 pts
Kolton Johnson: 14 pts
Reed Hyer: 14 pts
Titans: (29-2)
Raiders: finish 19-10
-- West Hancock vs. Williamsville/Dee-Mack winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional Semifinals*
Brown County: 64
Illini Bluffs: 59
Darian Drake: 24 pts
Tanner Sussenbach: 23 pts
Hornets: (24-6)
-- Brown County vs. Payson/Peoria Quest winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District 8 Semifinals*
Hannibal: 27
St. Dominic: 48
Autumn Bigsby: 10 pts
**College Basketball, Women's**
(HAAC Tournament, First Round)
Avila: 67
Culver-Stockton: 73
Courteney Sailor: 18 pts
Carly Harper: 15 pts
Wildcats: (14-15)
-- Culver-Stockton at #9 Central Methodist (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
**College Golf, Men's**
(Colin Montgomerie Invitational)
-- Western Illinois finished in 12th place
-- Top Leatherneck: Drew Eaton (20th place), 218 - +2
