Plan Commission recommends Quincy Strategic Plan

It was a unanimous decision Tuesday night by the Quincy Plan Commission to adopt the city's strategic plan for 2018.

After more than a year of discussion, it's decision time for Quincy's long-term future plan.

The areas of focus outlined in the plan include; economic development, downtown revitalization and riverfront development, transportation, infrastructure, safety, tourism, arts and recreation.

"It's been a community effort," said Maggie Strong, local facilitator for Quincy's Strategic Plan. "A true community effort over 12 months of lots of input, lots of feedback. We're really excited to have this final draft."

If adopted by city council, Strong says residents will start seeing improvements.

"There's so many facets and details of this plan that I think people will see progress," said Strong.

Commissioner Rick Smith expressed previous concerns about lack of attention to Quincy's east side.

Even though the finalized plan doesn't necessarily address the areas he wants it to, he's pleased with the result.

"No plan is ever perfect," said Smith. "Nobody would ever agree 100 percent with everything but it really is helpful to have a blue-print moving forward to know what general direction everyone wants to be headed."

Out of the various issues addressed in the plan, Smith thinks economic development and job growth holds the most weight.

"Without economic development, the others all become moot and there's no money to fund the other parts," said Smith.

This new plan will go before the city council a week from Monday for final approval.