Possible commercial development on Quincy's east side

There could be more development in the future on Quincy's east side.

At Tuesday night's plan commission meeting, commissioners recommended a six acre lot on Maine Street from 48th to 52nd for commercial development.

"What's going before the Plan Commission tonight is a request to do a split of a 2 acre off a 6 acre tract so the adjoining neighbor can buy it," said Chuck Bevelheimer, Quincy Planning and Development Director.

There is no word yet on the type of commercial business that could be located there.

Bevelheimer says the developer will present a site plan when ready for the plan commission and eventually the city council to vote on.