Quincy home sales defy national downturn

Home sales fell more than three percent last month according to National Association of Realtors.

Some claimed it's due to people staying in their homes and choosing not to sell.

Despite that national number, home sales were up around 14 percent in Quincy according to the Quincy Association of Realtors.

Vice President Glenn Swick said sales are usually down during the winter time, so this is good for the city, but they are down on listings from this time last year. He added sellers are usually waiting for better weather.

Buyers could be waiting for tax returns or grant programs before making a purchase.

Swick said Quincy is its own case.

"Quincy is kinda it's own market here in Western Illinois," he said. "We are a little unique in the state, we have a very specific, and ours is really good, it always has been"

Also, interest rates are going up and he stated it's a good thing for buyers and sellers in the market because it shows stability in the market.

"I think it's getting the word out that the market is positive, it's a good market it's continuing to be a good market," he said. "You're always gonna have us and downs, but overall it's positive."

He added you might not understand the home buying process. and you should speak with an expert for advice.