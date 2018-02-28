Quincy teacher wins February Golden Apple Award - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy teacher wins February Golden Apple Award

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy teacher Nik Broekemeier was named February's WGEM Golden Apple Award winner. 

Nik Broekemeier has been the physical education teacher at Quincy's Washington School for two years. He has been teaching 13 years overall.

Broekemeier says he loves being a teacher.

"Having an activity where I know the students are going to struggle, but I know in the long run they are going to get it," Broekemeier said. "When they finally do get it it makes it all worth while."

