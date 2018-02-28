Middle school student taken into custody for 'terrorist threats' - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Clark County juvenile was taken into custody for making terrorist threats, according to the Kahoka Police Department.

Chief Bill Conger stated on February 16, a juvenile from the Clark County Middle School stated he was going to shoot students.

Conger stated the juvenile was turned over to the First Circuit Juvenile Office.

Another student was also removed from the district this week. A Clark County High School student was removed from school Tuesday, after school administrators said the student threatened to bring a gun to school.

