Tired of Potholes? MoDOT wants to know

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants you to join the “Pothole Patrol.”

During the month of March, Missouri maintenance crews will be repairing potholes throughout the state to keep roads as smooth as possible and they are asking for your help.

Drivers can report the location of potholes on state-maintained roads, using any of these methods:

Call the 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-800-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636)

Use the Report a Road Concern form on the web at www.modot.org

Use your smartphone or tablet with a mobile-friendly form at www.modot.org/roadconcern

By email to comments@modot.mo.gov

Potholes tend to form in the spring when temperatures are still cold at night but warm up in the day. Moisture from rain and snow seeps into cracks in the road. When the temperature drops, the pavement expands which leads to bulges and cracks. Then, when vehicles drive over the bulging pavement, it eventually causes chunks of the pavement t pop out.

“We don’t want to take any shortcuts and sacrifice the safety of our customers and our crews,” said State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. “We are focusing on quality repairs. It is not a good use of resources to have our crews going out multiple times repairing the same pothole.”

Allmeroth asks motorists to watch out for crews making the repairs, slow down and move over a lane to give them room to work. As many as 300 pothole patching crews may be working to make state roadways safer.

MoDOT spends approximately $15 million a year on pothole patching with the majority of that during the month of March.