WATCH LIVE: Trump invites lawmakers to White House to discuss sc - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WATCH LIVE: Trump invites lawmakers to White House to discuss school safety

Posted:

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of Congress to discuss school and community safety.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.